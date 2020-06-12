Until now, you might not have given much thought to whether you were having your butter chicken or dal makhni with a serving of rotis or parotas. But this may change drastically in near future. After a recent ruling, you may have to apply more brains while placing your orders as parotas might put a serious dent in your pocket.

Ruling After all, 'parotas are not rotis'

According to a recent GST ruling by the Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench), parotas cannot be placed in the same category as rotis, and would therefore be subjected to a higher tax rate of 18%. The GST on rotis remains 5%. The bench noted that while rotis are a ready-to-use food preparation, parotas need to be heated before consumption.

Difference What exactly is the difference between the two?

Both rotis and parotas are flatbreads. Comparatively, rotis are a more basic and simpler bread made using a single dough. On the other hand, parotas are folded or layered, and are therefore thicker. Plus, they require more amount of ghee or oil for preparation. Parotas can be either plain or stuffed with fillings like potatoes, cauliflower, cottage cheese, or other veggies.

Reaction Real reforms have begun: Twitter is having a fun time

Needless to say, Twitter users, more specifically parota lovers, pretty much lost it after hearing the rather odd piece of news. One of them mockingly commented that, "Real reforms have finally begun." Others wondered that if parotas come at an 18% tax rate, would the likes of butter naan and rumali roti attract a more stringent 28% GST.

Twitter Post Charging per layers, are they?

Are they charging GST on every Layer of Porotta?



1 layer of porotta =1 Roti.🤣#HandsOffPorotta. — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) June 12, 2020

Twitter Post What about butter naan and rumali roti? Out of question!

Roti: 5% GST.

Parota: 18% GST.

Hmm, that would place Naan and Kulcha at 28%.

(No way I'm even looking at Butter Naan and Rumali Roti) — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 12, 2020

Twitter Post Meanwhile, puri be like:

Parotas are not rotis and will attract 18% GST, says govt.



Puri feeling undervalued: pic.twitter.com/P5W44HjvhS — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) June 12, 2020

Twitter Post But aloo parota is surely enjoying the new-found esteem

Aloo to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category : pic.twitter.com/Qb22qWp4ye — Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020

Twitter Post Enough said!