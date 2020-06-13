Amid gloomy news items about the coronavirus pandemic, a story of hope and resilience was reported from Andhra Pradesh. In Visakhapatnam, a four-month-old beat the deadly disease after staying on ventilator support for 18 days. She was discharged from the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Friday evening after a health check-up, District Collector Vinay Chand told media.

Transmission The child's mother was infected too

The child belongs to Rampachodavaram tribal area in East Godavari. Her mother, Laxmi, had contracted the disease in May. Later, the doctors informed the child was also infected. She was shifted to the state-level COVID-19 hospital on May 25. "She was treated for 18 days on a ventilator. Doctors again conducted baby's COVID-19 test recently, following which the reports came negative," Chand said.

Do you know? Andhra reported 207 new cases yesterday

Meanwhile, on Friday, Andhra reported 207 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,636. Of the new cases, 66 were detected among foreign returnees and those belonging to other states. 80 people have died in the state with 3,091 people being discharged already.

Looking back Earlier, a two-and-a-half-month old child also defeated the virus

Just this month, another heartwarming story of recovery came to fore from Delhi. A baby, Sanchit, who was born in March with a rare heart condition, contracted coronavirus. He defeated both the diseases, TOI reported in June. Reportedly, his main arteries, connected to the heart, were switched. Hence, impure blood was pumped into his body which is why he never got the required oxygen.

Series of events The child was referred to AIIMS

His father, Kalpnath Rao, said they took him to AIIMS after getting him treated locally. On May 7, when he was taken to the country's premier medical center, his heart got weaker and doctors planned an emergency surgery. Dr. AK Bisoi, professor at the cardio-thoracic department, said Sanchit was tested for coronavirus and the results came out as positive. His parents tested positive too.

Do you know? Parents had lost hope but their child recovered well