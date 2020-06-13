Last updated on Jun 13, 2020, 11:47 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
Amid gloomy news items about the coronavirus pandemic, a story of hope and resilience was reported from Andhra Pradesh.
In Visakhapatnam, a four-month-old beat the deadly disease after staying on ventilator support for 18 days.
She was discharged from the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Friday evening after a health check-up, District Collector Vinay Chand told media.
The child belongs to Rampachodavaram tribal area in East Godavari. Her mother, Laxmi, had contracted the disease in May.
Later, the doctors informed the child was also infected. She was shifted to the state-level COVID-19 hospital on May 25.
"She was treated for 18 days on a ventilator. Doctors again conducted baby's COVID-19 test recently, following which the reports came negative," Chand said.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Andhra reported 207 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,636. Of the new cases, 66 were detected among foreign returnees and those belonging to other states. 80 people have died in the state with 3,091 people being discharged already.
Just this month, another heartwarming story of recovery came to fore from Delhi. A baby, Sanchit, who was born in March with a rare heart condition, contracted coronavirus.
He defeated both the diseases, TOI reported in June.
Reportedly, his main arteries, connected to the heart, were switched. Hence, impure blood was pumped into his body which is why he never got the required oxygen.
His father, Kalpnath Rao, said they took him to AIIMS after getting him treated locally. On May 7, when he was taken to the country's premier medical center, his heart got weaker and doctors planned an emergency surgery.
Dr. AK Bisoi, professor at the cardio-thoracic department, said Sanchit was tested for coronavirus and the results came out as positive.
His parents tested positive too.
Between May 8 and 18, Sanchit was treated at the AIIMS Trauma Center. On May 23, open-heart surgery was conducted. The operation lasted three hours. Rao said he lost hope after Sanchit tested coronavirus positive but the doctors reassured him. The child has now recovered.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.