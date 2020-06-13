Till Friday evening, the number of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra had crossed 1 lakh. The state is notably India's worst-hit in the COVID-19 outbreak, that started in India in late-January. Interestingly, the maximum number of patients in the state fall in the age group of 31-40. In fact, almost 50% of all cases involve patients under the age of 40. Here are more deaths.

State tally Maharashtra reports 1,01,141 cases with 3,717 deaths

Maharashtra reported a total of 1,01,141 cases, including 3,717 deaths, till Friday. Most of the cases are concentrated in the state capital Mumbai, which has reported 55,451 with 2,044 deaths. 3,493 new cases and 127 deaths were recorded Friday. Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde also became the third state minister to have tested positive after Jitendra Awhad and Ashok Chavan—both have since recovered.

Age distribution Age-wise distribution of all cases

A Saturday report by Maharashtra's Medical Education & Drugs Department presented an analysis of 97,407 cases. The age-wise distribution is as follows: up to 10 years (3,225 cases or 3.31% of total cases); 11-20 (6,262 cases/6.43%) ; 21-30 (18,511 cases/19%); 31-40 (19,523 cases/20.04%); 41-50 (17,573 cases/18.04%); 51-60 (16,689 cases/17.13%); 61-70 (9,991 cases/10.26%); 71-80 (4,223 cases/4.34%); 81-90 (1,266 cases/1.3%); 91-100 (143 cases/0.15%); 101-110 (1 case/0%).

Analysis 70% of deaths involved co-morbidities: Data

Studies from across the world have established that COVID-19 tends to be more severe for people aged over 60 or those with co-morbidities, while younger persons are more likely to exhibit mild or no symptoms. The MEDD report did not present data on the age-wise distribution of COVID-19 deaths in the state. However, 70% of 3,670 deaths the MEDD analyzed involved patients with co-morbidities.

Nationwide tally India's COVID-19 cases breach 3 lakh after record spike