Last updated on Jun 13, 2020, 05:15 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The situation along India's borders with China "is under control," said the Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, on Saturday.
The Army Chief said that the two countries were engaged in a "series of talks" that have led to a "lot of disengagement" along the border.
Tensions had escalated in early-May when both sides faced off at various locations in Eastern Ladakh.
General Naravane was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun.
He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control."
Indian and Chinese officials have been holding talks for "peaceful resolution" regarding the month-long row over the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
On the intervening night of May 5-6, Indian and Chinese forces engaged in a violent face-off near the Pangong Tso lake.
The trigger point was China's opposition to India's construction of a key road in the Finger area and another infrastructural project in Galwan Valley.
Both sides had heightened troops at various locations along the unmarked 3,488-km-long LAC.
Naravane said, "We're having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has been followed up with meetings at the local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks."
He added, "As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we're hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're having, all perceived differences that we have will be set to rest."
The comments come a day after Indian and Chinese delegations, led by Major General Abhijit Bapat and his Chinese counterpart, held talks in Eastern Ladakh, Hindustan Times reported. The meeting went on for five hours.
Naravane has had a "lot of successes" in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "In the last 10-15 days alone more than 15 terrorists have been killed. All of this has been because of very close cooperation and coordination between all security forces operating in J&K."
He added that the country's safety and honor depend on the ability of young officers as military leaders.
