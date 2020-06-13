Last updated on Jun 13, 2020, 06:44 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday claimed that treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is possible through Ayurveda.
He said that Patanjali has developed a medicine that helps COVID-19 patients recover within 5-14 days. The data and evidence for the claims will be released by next week, he added.
Thus far, COVID-19 has sickened over 3 lakh people in India.
Speaking to ANI, Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali had appointed a team of scientists when the coronavirus pandemic started.
He said that they conducted simulations and in-vitro trials and identified compounds that could help cure the viral disease.
"We then conducted a clinical case study on many positive patients and got 100% favorable results," he said.
Balkrishna claimed that around 70-80% of people who received Patanjali's treatment were cured in 5-6 days.
The remaining patients, who included serious cases of COVID-19, took up to 14 days to be cured, he said.
"We can say the cure for COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda," he said, adding that they are also conducting a clinical controlled trial.
"We are conducting a clinical controlled trial which will be completed in the next 4-5 days," he said, "We will then release all evidence." He said the clinical controlled trial has been optimistic so far.
Till Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry had reported a total of 3,08,993 cases, which includes 8,884 deaths, 1,45,779 active cases, and 1,54,329 recoveries.
The tally had surged past 3 lakh after a record 11,458 fresh infections and 386 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.
India has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, Brazil, and Russia.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.