Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday claimed that treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is possible through Ayurveda. He said that Patanjali has developed a medicine that helps COVID-19 patients recover within 5-14 days. The data and evidence for the claims will be released by next week, he added. Thus far, COVID-19 has sickened over 3 lakh people in India.

Details Patanjali CEO claims '100% favorable results'

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali had appointed a team of scientists when the coronavirus pandemic started. He said that they conducted simulations and in-vitro trials and identified compounds that could help cure the viral disease. "We then conducted a clinical case study on many positive patients and got 100% favorable results," he said.

Treatment 70-80% patients cured within 5 days: Patanjali CEO

Balkrishna claimed that around 70-80% of people who received Patanjali's treatment were cured in 5-6 days. The remaining patients, who included serious cases of COVID-19, took up to 14 days to be cured, he said. "We can say the cure for COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda," he said, adding that they are also conducting a clinical controlled trial.

Information 'Clinical controlled trial to be completed in 4-5 days'

"We are conducting a clinical controlled trial which will be completed in the next 4-5 days," he said, "We will then release all evidence." He said the clinical controlled trial has been optimistic so far.

