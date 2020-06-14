India on Saturday reported roughly 12,000 new coronavirus infections, marking yet another record spike. The nationwide tally has now crossed 3.21 lakh while the death toll stands at 9,200. Two states, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, and the union territory of Ladakh independently reported their biggest spike in COVID-19 cases. In the Northeast, Tripura's tally crossed the 1,000-mark. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 3,08,993 COVID-19 cases, 8,884 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,08,993 COVID-19 cases, including 8,884 deaths, 1,45,779 active cases, and 1,54,329 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 3,13,667 cases and 9,200 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,984 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 3,21,651.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 1,04,568 COVID-19 cases with 3,830 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 42,687 with 397 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 38,958 cases (1,271 deaths), Gujarat reported 23,079 cases (1,449 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 13,118 cases (385 deaths), Rajasthan reported 12,401 cases (282 deaths), West Bengal reported 10,698 cases (463 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 10,641 cases (447 deaths).

Biggest spikes Cases spike in TN, Odisha, Ladakh

Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest spike for the second consecutive day with 1,989 new cases. Odisha also reported its highest single-day spike with 225 new cases. The state's total stands at 3,723 with 10 deaths (excluding three non-COVID deaths). Ladakh recorded 198 new cases, taking its total to 437. The UT has reported one death so far.

Key updates Second-biggest spikes in Delhi, UP

Delhi saw its second-biggest spike with 2,134 new cases. The biggest spike yet was observed on Friday when 2,137 fresh cases were reported. Uttar Pradesh also witnessed its second-biggest spike a day after it reported a record jump of 528 cases. The state reported 502 new cases on Saturday. West Bengal surpassed Madhya Pradesh after detecting a huge jump of 454 cases.

Key updates 207 new cases in Assam; Punjab's tally crosses 3,000

Assam's tally rose to 3,900 with 207 new cases. The death toll remained at eight. 221 patients were also discharged in the state taking the total number of recoveries to past 2,000 to 2,084. Punjab's tally crossed the 3,000-mark as 77 new cases took its total to 3,063. The state has reported 65 deaths. Manipur reported 64 new cases, taking the total to 449.

Key updates Tripura tally crosses 1,000; 60 new cases in Goa