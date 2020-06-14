Violating quarantine rules, not wearing a face mask in public, and other lockdown violations will now attract stricter penalties in Delhi. As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has empowered Health Department officials, District Magistrates, Delhi Police officers above the rank of Sub Inspector, among others to impose fines for violating lockdown rules.

Fine Up to Rs. 1,000 fine for lockdown violators

According to a statement from the Delhi L-G's office, a fine will be levied for the non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public/workplaces, spitting in public places, and consuming paan, gutka, tobacco, etc., in public places A fine of Rs. 500 will be levied for first-time offenders and Rs. 1,000 for repeat offenses.

Punishment 6 months' jail upon failure to pay fine

The statement said, "In case of failure to pay spot penalty, action under Section 188 IPC (Indian Penal Code) shall be taken against offender by the authorized police officer." IPC Section 188 deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and attracts a fine up to Rs. 1,000 or up to six months imprisonment or both.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Delhi

Delhi has reported 38,958 COVID-19 cases with 1,271 deaths after detecting 2,134 fresh cases and 57 deaths in a single day. Saturday was the second consecutive day that Delhi's cases rose by over 2,000 after Friday when the city recorded 2,137 new cases—its biggest spike yet. Delhi also saw the highest number of single-day recoveries, 1,547, on Saturday. Overall, 14,945 people have been cured.

Information Delhi to have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by July 31

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said earlier this week that the city will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31. As of Sunday morning, India overall reported 3,20,922 COVID-19 cases, including 9,195 deaths, 1,49,348 active cases, and 1,62,378 recoveries.

