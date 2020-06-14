The Delhi and the central governments on Sunday held a crucial meeting as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the meeting was "extremely productive" and several key decisions were taken. Delhi has notably recorded the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Here are more details.

Meeting Who all were present during the meeting?

The meeting started at 11 am and was attended by Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and members of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, and senior officers from the Home and Health Ministries also attended the meet.

Objective Meeting aimed at devising strategy to tackle COVID-19 in Delhi

The meeting focused on a strategy to tackle the outbreak in Delhi, the availability of hospital beds, testing facilities, and improvements of other health infrastructure. Till Saturday, Delhi had reported 38,958 cases with 1,271 deaths. Delhi's COVID-19 tally is expected to reach 5.5 lakh by July 31 while the required number of hospital beds will reach 80,000.

What happened Here's what happened during the meeting

After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, "Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and central government. Many key decisions (were) taken. We will fight against corona together." Shah said that testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next couple of days and tripled in six days. The central government will provide Delhi with 500 railway coaches, to boost Delhi's COVID capacity by 8,000 beds.

Increase in contact mapping and house-to-house surveillance in containment zones

In containment zones, contact mapping and house-to-house surveillance will be ramped up and a report will be generated in a week's time. "To ensure proper monitoring, we will have every person download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones," Shah tweeted.

Committees Committee to be formed to help small hospitals with information/guidelines

To arm small hospitals with the correct information and guidelines for COVID-19, the Centre has decided to form a committee of senior doctors for telephonic guidance in AIIMS, Shah said. The helpline number will be released tomorrow. Another committee, chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, will ensure that 60% of COVID-19 private hospital beds are provided at lower rates.

Information Centre to supply Delhi with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, etc.

Shah tweeted, "The Government of India has fully convinced the Delhi government to meet the necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters, and all other requirements to fight this epidemic."

Other decisions Central, Delhi government officials to inspect COVID-19 hospitals

A joint team of doctors from the Union Health Department, Delhi Health Department, AIIMS, and three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals in the city and conduct an inspection. The Centre has also decided to release new guidelines for conducting last rites to reducer the waiting period for funerals. Five more federal officers will be assigned to Delhi to fight COVID-19.

Information Another meeting to be held later today