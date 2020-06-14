Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Govind Singh Rajput has stirred a controversy after he was seen violating social distancing norms in Rahatgarh town. Rajput was seen addressing a huge crowd in a hall. The 46-year-old minister hails from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Notably, Modi has repeatedly stressed on the "Do Gaz Ki Doori" formula for physical distancing. Here are more details.

Video Incident occurred at BJP's party joining program

In a video clip that has surfaced online, Rajput was spotted at a "party joining program" of the BJP in Sagar district's Rahatgarh, about 130 km from state capital Bhopal. The clip showed that norms of physical distancing were violated at the event as Rajput addressed a massive crowd of followers inside the venue hall. Many attendees were seen without face masks.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

Details Rajput visited followers in Surkhi on Saturday

Rajput had switched from the Congress to the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party MLAs in March. Their exit led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in MP. On Saturday, Rajput had visited his followers in the Surkhi constituency where by-polls are due following his resignation. He is the BJP's most likely candidate from Surkhi.

Similar incident In another incident, BJP MP Vice President was booked

A case was registered against BJP's Madhya Pradesh Vice President and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta on Saturday after the leader participated in an event to distribute ration in Indore—a coronavirus hotspot. The event marked Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's birthday and witnessed the violation of physical distancing norms as huge crowds gathered. Gupta and his aides were booked for the violation of prohibitory orders.

Coronavirus outbreak MP has over 10,000 COVID-19 cases; 4,000 in Indore alone