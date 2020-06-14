Last updated on Jun 14, 2020, 04:50 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Govind Singh Rajput has stirred a controversy after he was seen violating social distancing norms in Rahatgarh town. Rajput was seen addressing a huge crowd in a hall.
The 46-year-old minister hails from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Notably, Modi has repeatedly stressed on the "Do Gaz Ki Doori" formula for physical distancing.
Here are more details.
In a video clip that has surfaced online, Rajput was spotted at a "party joining program" of the BJP in Sagar district's Rahatgarh, about 130 km from state capital Bhopal.
The clip showed that norms of physical distancing were violated at the event as Rajput addressed a massive crowd of followers inside the venue hall.
Many attendees were seen without face masks.
क्या नेताजी कोरोना मुक्त हैं, हद है @INCMP से @BJP4MP मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने मास्क लटका रखा है, हजारों कार्यकर्ता इकठ्ठा हैं ऐसे भागेगा #कोरोना ? @drharshvardhan @narendramodi @ChouhanShivraj @ndtvindia #COVID19India #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/Rk7oDbZRUW— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 14, 2020
Rajput had switched from the Congress to the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party MLAs in March. Their exit led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in MP.
On Saturday, Rajput had visited his followers in the Surkhi constituency where by-polls are due following his resignation. He is the BJP's most likely candidate from Surkhi.
A case was registered against BJP's Madhya Pradesh Vice President and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta on Saturday after the leader participated in an event to distribute ration in Indore—a coronavirus hotspot.
The event marked Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's birthday and witnessed the violation of physical distancing norms as huge crowds gathered.
Gupta and his aides were booked for the violation of prohibitory orders.
Till Saturday, Madhya Pradesh had reported a total of 10,641 COVID-19 cases. The state's death toll stands at 447.
The state detected 198 fresh cases on Saturday and added seven more deaths.
The Indore district has reported the most number of cases, 4,029, and the most number of deaths, 166.
The Sagar district has reported 247 cases, with 14 deaths.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.