According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 8.13 PM today; the epicentre was reportedly 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

Notably, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This one was the latest in a series of minor quakes to have hit parts of northern India.

Here are more details.