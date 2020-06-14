Hi,
Logout
Written by
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 8.13 PM today; the epicentre was reportedly 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot.
Notably, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
This one was the latest in a series of minor quakes to have hit parts of northern India.
Here are more details.
Gujarat: People come out of their houses in Ahmedabad following tremors in the state; visuals from Prahlad Nagar area in the city.National Center for Seismology (NCS) has ascertained that magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 on the Richter scale. pic.twitter.com/h0NVlQmoEj— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020
Gujarat: People come out of their houses in Ahmedabad following tremors in the state; visuals from Prahlad Nagar area in the city.National Center for Seismology (NCS) has ascertained that magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 on the Richter scale. pic.twitter.com/h0NVlQmoEj
"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following the tremors in the state," the Gujarat CMO tweeted.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.