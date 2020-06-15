India on Sunday reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide tally to 3.32 lakh. The death toll also rose to 9,522. Delhi, Haryana, and Puducherry witnessed their highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. Delhi has now become the third state/union territory after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with over 40,000 cases. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 3,20,922 COVID-19 cases, 9,195 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,20,922 COVID-19 cases, including 9,195 deaths, 1,49,348 active cases, and 1,62,378 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 3,25,466 cases and 9,522 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,436 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 3,32,902.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Till Sunday, Maharashtra reported 1,07,958 COVID-19 cases with 3,950 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 44,661 with 435 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 41,182 cases (1,327 deaths), Gujarat reported 23,590 cases (1,478 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 13,615 cases (399 deaths), Rajasthan reported 12,694 cases (292 deaths), West Bengal reported 11,087 cases (475 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 10,802 cases (459 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi reported 2,224 new cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day when over 2,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day. Haryana saw a spike of 459 fresh cases. The state's tally now stands at 7,208 cases with 88 deaths. 18 new cases took Puducherry's total to 194 while the death toll rose to four.

Key updates Over 3,000 new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka's tally reaches 7,000

For the fifth consecutive day, Maharashtra reported over 3,000 fresh cases in a single day. 3,390 new cases were detected in the state on Sunday. Tamil Nadu reported 1,974 new cases. Karnataka's case count reached 7,000 with 176 cases while the death toll rose to 86. Andhra Pradesh's tally rose by 294 to 6,152. Two more deaths took the state's death toll to 84.

Key updates 237 new cases in Telangana; one more death in Odisha

Telangana reported 237 new cases taking the total to 4,974. The state has reported 185 deaths. With 218 new cases, Assam's tally rose to 4,118. The state's death toll remained at eight. Odisha saw 186 new cases, taking the total to 3,909. The state has reported 11 deaths (excluding three non-COVID deaths). Manipur reported nine new cases taking the total to 458.

Key updates Punjab's death toll reaches 67; 112 new cases in Ladakh