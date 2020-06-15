The lockdown put in place to keep coronavirus infections to a minimum will not return to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, dismissing speculations sparked by the worrying rise in COVID-19 cases. He clarified his stance soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded an all-party meeting. The interaction was meant to discuss the raging health crisis and the crippling infrastructure in Delhi.

Background Lockdown was imposed in March, relaxations were given gradually

The biggest lockdown in the world was imposed in India on March 25, for 21 days, to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. It was extended thrice and from June 1, India entered the unlocking phase, where markets, malls, and religious places were reopened. Notably, the lockdown served a major blow to the already struggling economy, and states' coffers ran out of resources.

Statement No such plans: Kejriwal sets the record straight

In Delhi, 41,182 have been infected, 1,327 have passed away, and the healthcare is on the verge of collapsing. With the crisis looking untameable, rumors suggested Kejriwal would re-impose curbs. Denying this he tweeted, "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans." Earlier, he said people will have to "learn to live with the virus".

Survey Traders' body suggesting shutting markets to check transmission

Notably, last week, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the body representing a large chunk of Delhi's traders, said 88% of the respondents of its survey want markets to be shut. Due to a lack of customers and workers, an abysmal amount of work was taking place, CAIT pointed out. 92.8% of respondents felt the virus was spreading through markets.

Fear Delhi government's projection of over 5 lakh cases scared traders

According to CAIT's President Praveen Khandelwal, panic has taken over Delhi's traders after the state government announced cases would increase to 5 lakh by July-end. More than 90% of the respondents believe Delhi's infrastructure can't handle the spurt in cases. The body wrote to L-G Anil Baijal seeking time to discuss the closure of markets and added that traders too are vulnerable.

Lockdown Centre isn't planning a return of lockdown either

Separately, a report in ET claimed a blanket lockdown in the country is not on cards, either. Citing sources, it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ask Chief Ministers to not take a lax approach in urban containment zones, focus on extensive door-to-door screening, and get serious about wearing masks. He will speak to CMs in two batches — tomorrow and the day after.

Do you know? Meanwhile, lockdown was reimposed in Chennai, other parts