The Tamil Nadu government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of neighboring districts from June 19-30.
The decision comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Chennai city. Chennai is the worst-hit region in the state.
Out of the over 44,000 total cases in Tamil Nadu, 70% have been reported from Chennai alone.
Here are more details.
According to ANI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced "maximized restricted lockdown" in Chennai on Monday.
The restrictions will continue from June 19 to June 30 in the areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts. The regions fall under the Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.
TN has reported 44,661 cases with 435 deaths, while Chennai has seen 31,896 cases and 347 deaths.
