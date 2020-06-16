India on Monday reported roughly 10,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally now stands at 3.42 lakh, while the death toll rose to 9,915. In Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, the death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 4,000. The Haryana state also saw its biggest single-day spike in infections. Neighboring Punjab also saw its biggest spike in infections since early-May. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 3,32,424 COVID-19 cases, 9,520 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,32,424 COVID-19 cases, including 9,520 deaths, 1,53,106 active cases, and 1,69,797 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 3,35,928 cases and 9,915 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 6,972 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 3,42,900.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,10,744 COVID-19 cases with 4,128 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 46,504 with 479 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 42,829 cases (1,400 deaths), Gujarat reported 24,104 cases (1,505 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 14,091 cases (417 deaths), Rajasthan reported 12,981 cases (301 deaths), West Bengal reported 11,494 cases (485 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 10,935 cases (465 deaths).

Key updates Haryana records biggest spike; 32 new cases in Manipur

Haryana witnessed a spike of 514 infections, the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases. The state's total tally now stands at 7,722 while the death toll reached 100 with 12 new deaths. 32 new cases took Manipur's total to 490. Tripura reported 10 new cases taking the total to 1,089. The state has reported one death so far.

Key updates 1 more death in Kerala; Punjab reports 127 new cases

Kerala reported 82 new cases taking the total to 2,543. A COPD patient who died in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday tested positive taking the death toll to 20 (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur). Punjab's tally rose by 127 new cases—the biggest spike since early-May. The state now has 3,267 cases with 71 deaths.

Key updates 1,843 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Andhra tally reaches 6,456

Tamil Nadu's tally rose by 1,843 cases while Delhi reported 1,647 fresh cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 304 new cases taking the total to 6,456. The state has reported 86 deaths. 219 new cases in Telangana took the total to 5,193. The state's death toll also rose to 187. A senior police officer tested positive in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the UT's total to 41.

Key updates Himachal reports 38 new cases; Assam's tally crosses 4,300