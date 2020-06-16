In Mumbai, India's epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) didn't report at least 451 deaths, prompting officials to launch an exercise for updating data, a report in Indian Express said. These faultlines came to fore after Maharashtra government undertook a massive data reconciliation activity. In fact just last week, top state officials ordered BMC to "come clean" on coronavirus-related deaths.

Number In Maharashtra 4,218 died of coronavirus; in Mumbai 2,250

Maharashtra has a total of 110,744 coronavirus infections while 4,128, the highest in the country, died there. Capital Mumbai makes for 2,250 deaths. The city's coronavirus tally stands at 59,293. It was when data of the ICMR portal was being matched with Maharashtra's, that this discrepancy came to light. The process, in which each death was analyzed and duplication removed, concluded on June 6.

Defense BMC came clean on 80 deaths, 371 still remain undocumented

According to the news report, BMC apprised the state that three of the 451 "missing", died unnaturally, due to suicide or accident. There was a duplication of data in 20 other cases. Further, 57 deaths were reported in the last week in a staggered manner. Even with these statistics, there's no record of 371 deaths. Subsequently, districts were notified that laxity won't be tolerated.

Health secretary wrote to districts, sought updated data at earliest

On June 11, state Health Secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas wrote to all districts to submit updated data by 5 pm, June 15. "Any data mismatch brought to notice subsequently would be viewed very seriously," the letter read. As per ICMR guidelines, the death of a coronavirus patient must be treated as a COVID-19 death, unless the person dies of suicide/accident/poisoning, or is terminally ill.

Defense Epidemiologist called the mismatch a "human error"

Dr. Pradeep Awate, the state epidemiologist, said the mismatch could have been due to "human error". "Mumbai and Maharashtra are recording thousands of cases. It is not easy to maintain updated data," he said. To note, when the pandemic began in March, districts manually fed data and reported deaths. In May, this changed with the introduction of an online portal called CV Analytics.

Details BMC has started including unaccounted deaths in its daily tally

After the Centre launched CV Analytics, all facilities directly uploaded the statistics. BMC has now started reporting deaths in a staggered manner. For example, on June 13, the death toll released by the body included 19 COVID-19 deaths which happened between May 27 and June 10. An official said revealing all numbers at once might spark panic, therefore, unaccounted numbers are being released gradually.

Statement We wish to remain transparent, said high-ranking official

On the huge gaffe, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta told IE that the state wishes to remain transparent. "Once the entire reconciliation exercise is over, the data will be scrutinized and official cases will be updated," Mehta said, adding that a human error would be let go, but if "there was malafide intention" strict action will be initiated.

