Last updated on Jun 16, 2020, 01:42 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
In a terrible piece of news, the Indian Army has confirmed that Colonel (Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion) and two jawans were killed in action yesterday night during the de-escalation process at the Galwan Valley.
Reports suggested no bullets were fired but the armies clashed with stones and metal clubs.
The Chinese side also suffered casualties, however, the number wasn't immediately clear.
To note, this is the first time in nearly 45 years that soldiers were martyred along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
When asked about the reports of casualties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on "India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble," reports Reuters.
Separately AFP said Beijing has accused India of crossing over the border and "attacking Chinese personnel".
Reportedly, the violent face-off continued for some hours when the Chinese side tried invasion and evoked resistance from India.
"During the de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. Loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer and 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of two sides are meeting at venue to defuse situation," Army's statement read.
In fact, the LAC has been brimming with tensions since the beginning of May, after China opposed the construction projects undertaken by India.
Beijing saw it as trespassing but New Delhi remained firm, saying it was improving the infrastructure in its own territory.
Skirmishes between armies were reported from five key areas, including the Pangong Tso and Galwan Nala.
It's pertinent to highlight that China sent over 5,000 soldiers to support its frontline PLA personnel, and India more than matched the build-up.
Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the tensions would be diffused through talks.
Notably, chief of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot Engel also slammed Chinese aggression, noting that the country wants to bully its neighbors.
Earlier, a report in Indian Express said the Army was advised to act according to the situation, while talks were on at various levels.
"We have to demonstrate our strength on the ground. Only then will they come to the talking table," sources told the daily.
The Army was given emergency powers for deployment at the volatile areas, without looking towards New Delhi for approval.
