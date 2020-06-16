In a terrible piece of news, the Indian Army has confirmed that Colonel (Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion) and two jawans were killed in action yesterday night during the de-escalation process at the Galwan Valley. Reports suggested no bullets were fired but the armies clashed with stones and metal clubs. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, however, the number wasn't immediately clear.

Reaction Beijing alleged Indian soldiers crossed over border, attacked Chinese personnel

To note, this is the first time in nearly 45 years that soldiers were martyred along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). When asked about the reports of casualties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on "India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble," reports Reuters. Separately AFP said Beijing has accused India of crossing over the border and "attacking Chinese personnel".

Army Senior officers present to diffuse the situation: Army

Reportedly, the violent face-off continued for some hours when the Chinese side tried invasion and evoked resistance from India. "During the de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. Loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer and 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of two sides are meeting at venue to defuse situation," Army's statement read.

Background LAC has been witnessing turmoil since May

In fact, the LAC has been brimming with tensions since the beginning of May, after China opposed the construction projects undertaken by India. Beijing saw it as trespassing but New Delhi remained firm, saying it was improving the infrastructure in its own territory. Skirmishes between armies were reported from five key areas, including the Pangong Tso and Galwan Nala.

Looking back China and India sent support for frontline soldiers

It's pertinent to highlight that China sent over 5,000 soldiers to support its frontline PLA personnel, and India more than matched the build-up. Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the tensions would be diffused through talks. Notably, chief of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot Engel also slammed Chinese aggression, noting that the country wants to bully its neighbors.

Approval Army was given emergency powers at volatile areas