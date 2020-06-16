On Tuesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, tri-service chiefs, and Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat after three soldiers were martyred along the Line of Actual Control last night. The meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes. The violent face-off with the Chinese happened at Galwan Valley. In its amended statement, the Indian Army said both the sides suffered casualties.

Context During "de-escalation", Colonel and 2 jawans were martyred

At least five areas, including Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso, have been witnessing tensions since May after China opposed the infrastructure projects of New Delhi. Several skirmishes later, talks were initiated at different levels. However, during "de-escalation" last night, both the sides fought again. Though bullets weren't fired, three soldiers, including a Colonel, lost their lives along the LAC.

Statement China blamed India for tensions, said troops crossed border twice

Blaming India for the heightened tensions, the Chinese foreign ministry said Indian troops "seriously violated the consensus of two sides by illegally crossing the border twice". Beijing claimed India carried out "provocative attacks" that resulted in serious injuries. The neighboring country fell short of commenting on the casualties. However, unconfirmed reports suggested that at least five soldiers from the Chinese side lost their lives.

Quote Restrain frontline troops: China told India

"China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation," the statement from China's foreign ministry added.

Details Senior officers from both sides talking to defuse the tensions