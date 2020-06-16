On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers, lieutenant-governors, and administrators of 21 states and UTs, on the coronavirus crisis, the unlocking phase which India entered in June, and the steps ahead. In the video interaction, he applauded the steps his government took to mitigate the impact. He underscored that precautions like washing hands and wearing masks must be followed.

LAC The meeting happened after three soldiers were martyred along LAC

PM Modi's meeting came soon after India was jolted by the news from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), wherein two soldiers and one Colonel were killed in action. Last night, existing tensions at the Galwan Valley snowballed into a violent face-off, prompting casualties on both the sides. This is the first time in 45 years that soldiers were martyred in the area.

Plan CMs of worst-affected states will interact with him tomorrow

Coming to his interaction, PM Modi decided to speak with CMs in two batches. While states like Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand were accommodated in today's meeting, leaders of worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi will participate tomorrow. It was reported that West Bengal has turned down the meeting's call. Worryingly, India's death toll due to COVID-19 is nearing the 10,000-mark.

What he said India is still at a better position: PM Modi

Addressing the CMs, PM Modi said coronavirus has not ravaged India, like other countries. Therefore, it's important to not let the guard down. He said, "To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present." Washings hands for 20 seconds and using sanitizers are necessary, now more than ever, as the economy has been unlocked, he added.

Observations "India's fight against coronavirus will be remembered for cooperative federalism"

PM Modi seemed to appreciate the understanding built between states and the Centre during the raging health crisis. "When India's fight against COVID-19 will be analyzed in the future, this time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism," he told CMs. He also said India's recovery rate of over 50% was incredible.

Economy Economy regaining its pace, said PM Modi

On the struggling economy, he said steps undertaken to make India self-reliant (aatmanirbhar) were showing results. He gave the example of manufacturing of two-wheelers, claiming it's almost back to the pre-coronavirus days. "Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy," he added. He had announced a Rs. 20 lakh crore package earlier.

Quote States' suggestions could be taken for future strategy