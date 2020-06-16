Delhi's Taj Mansingh Hotel has now been turned into a COVID-19 facility. The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the five-star hotel to isolate all its rooms and accommodate patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Earlier this month, the Delhi government had refused to reopen hotels saying that they may be required to expand hospital space amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Details Hotel to look after housekeeping, food, disinfection, etc.

The Delhi government has directed the Taj Mansingh Hotel to place all its rooms at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to the government order, the hotel staff will be provided with protective gear and given basic training. The hotel will be in charge of housekeeping duties, food for the patients, disinfection, etc., the order stated.

Information Rs. 5,000 a day to be charged at hotel

The rent for a room at the hotel will be Rs. 5,000 a day, NDTV reported. A maximum of Rs. 5,000 per day can be charged for medical services, excluding oxygen support. An additional Rs. 2,000 can be charged a day for oxygen cylinders.

Hospital’s responsibilities Hospital will be responsible for ambulances, collecting fee, etc.

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will provide ambulances for transport facilities and will be responsible for biomedical waste disposal. The hospital will also make up for any shortage of hotel staff. It will collect the charges from patients and then reimburse the hotel, the order stated. The hospital may also accommodate doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff at the hotel at their own expense.

Outbreak Delhi third-worst hit region in India

Till Monday, Delhi had reported 42,829 COVID-19 cases, the third-highest for any state/union territory in India. The death toll stands at 1,400. The number of cases has spiked in the past few days, raising worries about the ability of Delhi's health infrastructure to accommodate patients. Delhi is expected to have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July-end, by when 80,000 beds will be required.

Action Delhi, central governments working together to fight COVID-19