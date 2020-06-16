The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese armies at Galwan Valley last night, saying the People's Liberation Army tried changing the status quo in the area. New Delhi said it wanted the tensions to be solved through dialogue but China departed from the "consensus". Meanwhile, Beijing pointed fingers at India.

What happened Last night, three soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred

Already brimming with tensions, Eastern Ladakh witnessed a violent face-off between the two armies when the Chinese reportedly tried invasion. One Colonel and two soldiers were martyred, the first such bloodshed to happen along LAC in 45 years. Colonel B. Santosh Babu of Bihar regiment from Telangana, Havildar Palani from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand's Sepoy Ojha were killed in action, said reports.

Twitter Post The country mourns its bravehearts

The Army Colonel 2 soldiers confirmed so far to have been killed in action in last night’s #GalwanValley brawl. Deepest condolences to their families, and the 2 regiments involved. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1KpuYMz2uS — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 16, 2020

Statement Talks happened at military and diplomatic levels, asserted MEA

MEA said India and China have been discussing the matter for a long time through military and diplomatic channels. Mentioning the June 6 meeting between seniors of both the armies, India said the discussion was "productive". Ground commanders had agreed to implement the consensus of the higher officials, MEA added. Blaming China, it said they did not abide by it.

Quote "India responsible in its conduct, expects same from the Chinese"

Noting that deaths could have been avoided had China followed the agreement "scrupulously", MEA added, "Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side."

Details Want dialogue but committed to ensuring India's sovereignty: MEA