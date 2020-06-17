India on Tuesday reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 3.54 lakh cases. The nationwide death toll also climbed to 11,923 with the addition of over 2,000 more deaths. The sharp rise in the number of fatalities comes as Maharashtra recorded 1,409 more deaths after a review was conducted amid allegations of data fudging. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 3,43,091 COVID-19 cases, 9,900 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,43,091 COVID-19 cases, including 9,900 deaths, 1,53,178 active cases, and 1,80,012 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 3,46,458 cases and 11,923 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,684 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 3,54,142.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 1,13,445 COVID-19 cases with 5,537 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 48,019 with 528 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 44,688 cases (1,837 deaths), Gujarat reported 24,628 cases (1,534 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 14,598 cases (435 deaths), Rajasthan reported 13,216 cases (308 deaths), West Bengal reported 11,909 cases (495 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 11,083 cases (476 deaths).

Key updates Maharashtra registers 1,409 new deaths; Haryana sees biggest single-day spike

Maharashtra registered 1,409 new deaths on Tuesday. Out of these, 81 people had died on Tuesday while the other fatalities are those that had not been reported earlier. With 550 new cases, Haryana saw its biggest single-day spike. The state's tally has reached 8,272, which includes 118 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 1,515 new cases as daily new infections start to decline again.

Key updates Assam's count rises to 4,510; Delhi reports 1,859 new cases

Delhi reported 1,859 new cases as the COVID-19 situation remained grim. 93 new deaths were also recorded. Uttar Pradesh reported over 500 cases in a single day again with 507 fresh infections. The state's total now stands at 14,598 while 18 new deaths took the toll to 435. Assam reported 201 new cases taking the total to 4,510. The death toll remained at eight.

Key updates Punjab reports 104 new cases; Uttarakhand tally nears 2,000

Punjab reported above 100 new cases in a single day again. The state's tally has risen to 3,371 with 104 new cases. The death toll is 72. After witnessing a decline in infections for a few days, Uttarakhand reported a staggering 97 new cases. The state's total has risen to 1,942, including 25 deaths. Goa reported 37 new cases, taking the total to 629.

Information Ladakh tally reaches 649; Andaman reports 3 new cases