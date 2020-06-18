India on Wednesday reported roughly 13,000 new coronavirus infections in the biggest single-day spike yet. The nationwide total now stands at 3.67 lakh COVID-19 cases while the death toll surged past 12,000. At least six states and union territories— Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, and Puducherry—independently saw their biggest single-day spike in infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 3,54,065 COVID-19 cases, 11,903 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,54,065 COVID-19 cases, including 11,903 deaths, 1,55,227 active cases, and 1,86,934 recoveries. According to data compiled` from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 3,58,980 cases and 12,264 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,273 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 3,67,253.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,16,752 COVID-19 cases with 5,651 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 50,193 with 576 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 47,102 cases (1,904 deaths), Gujarat reported 25,148 cases (1,561 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 15,181 cases (465 deaths), Rajasthan reported 13,542 cases (313 deaths), West Bengal reported 12,300 cases (506 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 11244 cases (482 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

With 2,174 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike. The state also registered 48 more deaths. Delhi also saw its biggest spike of 2,414 new cases. 67 more deaths were also reported in the national capital. 29 new cases took Puducherry's total to 245. The UT has also reported five deaths and 107 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 583 new cases and 30 more deaths. For the third consecutive day, Haryana saw its biggest spike with 560 new cases. The state has reported 8,832 cases thus far, including 130 deaths. With 269 new cases, Telangana also saw the highest single-day spike. The state has reported 5,675 cases with 192 deaths so far.

Key updates Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 7,000; 126 new cases in Punjab

In Andhra Pradesh, 351 new cases took the state's total to 7,071. The state has reported 90 deaths so far. Punjab reported 126 new cases as infections start to rise again. The state has a total of 3,497 cases, which includes 78 deaths. 2,538 people have also recovered in the state. Nagaland reported 14 new cases taking the total to 193 (including 103 recoveries).

Key updates Tripura reports 43 new cases; no fresh cases in Mizoram

Tripura reported 43 new cases taking the total to 1,138. The state has reported just one death so far. Himachal Pradesh reported 25 new cases, taking the total to 585, including 368 recoveries and six deaths (one death occurred due to a non-COVID cause). Mizoram did not report any new cases. The total remained at 121 cases, including 120 active cases and one recovery.

Information Meghalaya reduces tally after detecting false positive