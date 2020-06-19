India on Thursday hit another record spike as almost 14,000 new coronavirus infections were detected nationwide. At least five states and union territories independently witnessed their highest single-day spikes. The national tally now stands at 3.81 lakh while the death toll crossed 12,600. On the plus side, the total number of recoveries crossed the 2 lakh mark. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 3,66,946 COVID-19 cases, 12,237 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,66,946 COVID-19 cases, including 12,237 deaths, 1,60,384 active cases, and 1,94,324 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 3,72,390 cases and 12,609 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,703 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 3,81,093.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 1,20,504 COVID-19 cases with 5,751 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 52,334 with 625 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 49,979 cases (1,969 deaths), Gujarat reported 25,660 cases (1,592 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 15,785 cases (488 deaths), Rajasthan reported 13,857 cases (330 deaths), West Bengal reported 12,735 cases (518 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 11,426 cases (486 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra saw the biggest single-day spike with 3,752 new cases. Delhi and Telangana reported their biggest spikes for the second consecutive day with 2,877 and 352 new cases respectively. Telangana's total now stands at 6,027, with 195 deaths. Uttar Pradesh reported a record spike of 604 cases. Andhra's tally rose by a record 425, reaching 7,496. The state has also reported 92 deaths.

Key updates 2,141 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Haryana's tally crosses 9,200

Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 2,141 new cases. The state also reported a record 49 deaths. After witnessing record spikes for three consecutive days, single-day fresh cases in Haryana fell to 386. The state now has 9,218 cases with 134 deaths. Manipur reported 54 new cases, taking the total to 606. The total state has reported zero deaths while 199 patients have recovered.

Key updates Cases breach 7,000-mark in Bihar; Punjab reports 118 new cases

Bihar's tally crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,040 after 100 more people tested positive. The death toll reached 44 while a total of 4,961 people have also recovered. For the fourth consecutive day, Punjab reported over 100 fresh cases in one day. 118 new cases took the state's total to 3,615, including 83 deaths and 2,570 recoveries. Nine new cases took Mizoram's total to 130.

Information Assam reports 9th death; cases climb to 4,904

In Assam, the outbreak refused to let up as the state reported 210 new cases. The state's total now stands at 4,904, out of which, 2,848 people have recovered. The state also confirmed its ninth death: a 21-year-old man from Karbi Anglong.

Key updates Kerala reports 97 new cases; no new infections in Ladakh

Kerala reported 97 new cases, taking the total to 2,794. The state's death toll rose to 21 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur). Ladakh's tally remained at 687, including one death, as no new cases were reported. The discharge of three patients took the total number of recoveries to 95. 49 more cases took Goa's total to 705, which includes 596 active cases.

Key updates Puducherry sees second-biggest spike; no new cases in Nagaland, Meghalaya