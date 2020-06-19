In a gruesome incident, two brothers in Gujarat allegedly killed their four kids before committing suicide, a TOI report said on Friday. The brothers — Amrish Patel (42) and Gaurang Patel (40) — took the kids to an empty family-owned apartment in Ahmedabad's Vatva GIDC locality, under the pretext of an outing. The kids were aged between seven and twelve.

Probe Need to ascertain why they left the wives: Police

On the incident, Inspector DR Gohil of Vatva GIDC police station said it's unknown why the brothers didn't kill their wives. "A case of murder will be registered against the duo and an abetted summary will be filed as the accused have also died," he said. Gohil said the brothers lived in different localities of the city.

What happened Brothers took kids out, didn't return, family grew suspicious

On June 17, they informed other family members that they were taking the kids for a ride. When they didn't return, the family started a search operation. "When they failed to return till Thursday night, their wives went to the unoccupied flat. However, they found it locked from inside, following which they approached the police around midnight," Gohil said.

Theory The kids were supposedly given food laced with sedatives