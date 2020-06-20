The sacrifices of those who laid their lives in Galwan Valley won't go in vain, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said today at the combined graduation parade at Air Force Academy, near Hyderabad. He said "we are well-prepared" to respond to any contingency, sending a clear message to neighboring China. But he added efforts are on to resolve the situation, peacefully.

Background China and India fought, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred

China and India were engaged in a deadly clash for the first time in decades in Eastern Ladakh, which has been brewing with tensions since May due to New Delhi's infrastructure push. PLA attacked Indian soldiers with nailed clubs, rods, and rocks, that led to the martyrdom of 20 personnel. 76 were injured. Subsequently, talks were launched at various levels for de-escalation.

Statement China hasn't captured any post, PM Modi declared last evening

As the brutal attack on soldiers angered India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that no one crossed the border or captured any post. "Twenty of our brave hearts were martyred in Ladakh but not before they taught a lesson to those who raised an eye at Bharat Mata," he said at an all-party meeting. Taking a similar tone, Bhadauria said India is prepared.

What he said Armed forces remain vigilant always: Bhadauria

The chief said our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. "The development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," he added. We are determined to deliver and will not "let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain", Bhadauria assured the country.

Details Forces are aware of the situation

Bhadauria said forces are aware of the LAC situation and possess knowledge about "their posture and kind of deployments". The forces have full analysis and are prepared to tackle any situation. "In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and the resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at LAC is resolved peacefully," he said.

Visits Bhadauria visited bases in Leh and Srinagar after the episode

To note, Bhadauria paid two low-key visits to forward air bases in Leh and Srinagar on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Reportedly, IAF has also deployed AH-64E Apache "tank buster" attack helicopters, one of its newest possessions, in Ladakh. It is also flying MiG-29 jets for air patrol in the volatile region. In the days after the incident, several high-level meetings happened.

Politics Separately, Rahul slammed PM for "ceding" Indian territory

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement took political color in the country, with some opposition leaders demanding more clarity. This morning, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared PM Modi's words and added, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression." He asked why were Indian soldiers killed "if the land was Chinese". The martyrs included a Commanding Officer, B Santhosh Babu.

Twitter Post Why were our soldiers killed, asked Rahul Gandhi