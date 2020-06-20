Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scheme to create employment for migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus lockdown. The scheme, called the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan', had been announced on Thursday. Modi said the workers, who had earlier contributed to the development of cities, will now be given jobs closer to home. Here are more details.

Scheme Scheme to benefit migrants in 116 districts across 6 states

The 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' seeks to benefit migrant workers in 116 districts across six states: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The six states witnessed a large number of migrant workers returning home after losing employment in urban areas elsewhere. The Rs. 50,000 crore scheme—launched from Telihar village of Bihar's Khagaria district—will work on a mission mode for 125 days.

Jobs 25 government schemes brought under one umbrella to provide jobs

During a curtain-raiser press conference on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the scheme will provide jobs to over six million migrant workers in the six states by bringing 25 government schemes under one umbrella. These jobs will include community sanitation, national highway works, construction of wells, plantation, horticulture, railway works, etc. Sitharaman said the government had conducted the skill-mapping of workers.

Launch event Modi launched scheme through video-conference

Modi launched the scheme via a video-conference, crediting the workers for giving him the idea for the scheme. He also spoke to officials and workers from Khagaria through video-conferencing. The event was attended by Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, among others.

Quote 'Scheme dedicated to workers, youth, women in villages'

Modi said, "Today is a historic day, a scheme for the welfare and for the livelihood of the poor has been started. It's dedicated to the workers, to the youths and women living in villages." He added, "A majority of these include those who have returned to their villages during the lockdown and they want to develop their village through their efforts and skill."

Quote Country understands your feelings, requirements: Modi to migrant workers

Further, Modi said, "The country understands both your feelings and your requirements. The program is started through Khagaria today is a medium to meet your requirements. It will be run in 116 villages in six states."

Other statements Modi also spoke about recent India-China face-off