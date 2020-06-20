-
20 Jun 2020
Controversy being created on Modi's remarks at all-party meet: PMO
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces are being given a "mischievous interpretation," the PM's office said in a statement on Saturday.
The PM on Friday had said that no one has intruded Indian territory, to which, Opposition leaders had asked if the Galwan Valley is not considered Indian territory.
Here are more details.
Quote
Unnecessary controversy is being created, says PMO
The PMO said, "Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting yesterday."
It said, "At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it's unfortunate that an unnecessary controversy is being created to lower their morale," adding that India's unity will not be undermined by "motivated propaganda."
Modi's statement
No one entered our territory: Modi at all-party meeting
Friday's all-party meeting discussed the June 15 India-China face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.
Modi said at the meet, "Neither has anyone entered our territory, nor is anyone still there, nor is any of our posts under anyone's capture."
He said India's martyred soldiers "taught a lesson taught a lesson to those who raised an eye at Bharat Mata."
Criticism
Opposition leaders questioned whether Galwan Valley isn't Indian territory
After the all-party meeting, China claimed Galwan Valley as its own.
Thereafter, leaders of the Indian National Congress questioned whether the Galwan Valley was not Indian territory and alleged that India had surrendered the region.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?"
Twitter Post
Gandhi's tweet claiming Modi surrendered Galwan Valley
PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020
If the land was Chinese:
1. Why were our soldiers killed?
2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD
Twitter Post
Congress says Modi and China are in agreement
The Chinese have staked claim to Galwan Valley, does PM Modi's assertion that Chinese troops never entered Indian territory substantiate China's claim?— Congress (@INCIndia) June 20, 2020
If not the BJP govt must clarify immediately. #ModiSurrendersToChina pic.twitter.com/dD8qpOCf1q
Criticism
Questions were also raised over MEA's statement
-
The Ministry of External Affairs had said Tuesday, "A violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there."
In this context, Congress leader P Chidambaram also raised questions about Modi's statements.
He tweeted Saturday morning asking why did the MEA sought the "restoration of status quo" if there was no violation of LAC.
Twitter Post
You can view Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet here
If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC into Indian territory, why did Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement refer to “restoration of status quo ante”?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020
-
PMO's statement
What is Indian territory is clear from India's map: PMO
The PMO has since criticized the "unnecessary controversy" over Modi's remarks at the all-party meeting.
"What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India," the PMO further said, "The all-party meeting was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq.km has been yielded under circumstances with which this country is well aware."
Information
Modi assured firm response against LAC transgression attempts: PMO
-
The statement further said, "The Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC)." It added that the June 15 violence erupted due to China's attempt to erect structures across the LAC.
