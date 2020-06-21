India on Saturday reported nearly 16,000 new coronavirus infections, marking yet another record spike. The total number of cases across the country has now breached the 4 lakh mark, reaching 4.1 lakh. At least six states and union territories—including the three worst-hit regions of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi—independently reported their biggest spikes. Meanwhile, the death toll also climbed to 13,287.

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 3,95,048 COVID-19 cases, including 12,948 deaths, 1,68,269 active cases, and 2,13,830 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 4,02,433 cases and 13,287 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 9,265 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 4,11,698.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 1,28,205 COVID-19 cases with 5,984 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 56,845 with 704 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 56,746 cases (2,112 deaths), Gujarat reported 26,737 cases (1,639 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 17,135 cases (529 deaths), Rajasthan reported 14,537 cases (292 deaths), West Bengal reported 13,531 cases (540 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 11,724 cases (501 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra saw the biggest single-day spike with 3,874 new cases. Delhi and Tamil Nadu also reported record spikes with 3,630 and 2,396 new cases respectively. Rajasthan's tally rose by a record number of 381 infections. Andhra reported its biggest spike for the third consecutive day, with 491 new cases. The state's tally has risen to 8,452 cases, including 101 deaths.

Telangana also saw its biggest spike with 546 new cases. The state's total has now reached 7,072 cases, including 3,506 recoveries and 203 deaths. Kerala witnessed its highest single-day spike of 127 new cases. With this, the state's tally breached the 3,000-mark, reaching 3,039. The state has also reported 21 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates Karnataka's tally reaches 8,697; Assam reports 249 new cases

Karnataka's tally rose to 8,697 with 416 new cases. The total cases include 132 deaths and 5,391 recoveries. 213 fresh cases took Bihar's total to 7,503, including 49 deaths and 5,367 recoveries. Assam reported 249 new cases, bringing the total to 5,255, including nine deaths and 3202 recoveries. Ladakh reported 92 new cases, taking the total to 836, including one death.

