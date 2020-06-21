War is the last resort, said former Indian Army chief and Union Minister, General VK Singh, in a recent interview about the India-China border situation. "Let's hurt them economically," he told Hindustan Times. The former Army chief also claimed that China is trying to divert attention with the recent escalation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

Ground situation 'Situation firmly in control of Indian troops'

Speaking to HT, General Singh echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words that there had been no intrusions. However, he said there had been transgressions, but the situation is "firmly in control of the Indian troops." He said that China repeatedly tries to transgress the border in the PP-15 area, only this time, they tried to land some troops behind Finger 4.

Negotiation Discussions held on whether LAC was transgressed during negotiation talks

When asked what the negotiation talks are about, General Singh said discussions were held on whether there has been a transgression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He said that the LAC is not marked on the ground and there is no agreement on it. It is interpreted from a map given in 1959, hence, "there is a certain amount of flexibility."

Information PP-14 area issue raised during negotiation talks

He said one of the subjects raised during the talks was that of the PP-14 area, where there's a difference in the perception of the LAC. Singh said, "They have been told that we've been sitting here on this for decades now, where's the doubt?"

Quote 'These issues are not new'

Singh said, "All this is very old. It's not new. What is new is as the infrastructure becomes better they try to overawe us by more strength or vehicles." He added, "There are places where both sides know their sides and ensure these are protected. Where there is no man's land—which comes up because of these perceptional differences—is where these patrol face-offs take place."

Clash China suffered minimum 43 casualties, estimates Singh

Although China has not revealed an official figure on the number of casualties, General Singh said the earlier figure of 43 revealed in the media is "the minimum." When asked if Indian troops had detained any Chinese soldiers, he said, "In the melee...some people got separated; their people on our side and our people on their side. But in the morning they were exchanged."

Information China trying to divert attention, says General Singh

Singh also said China is trying to divert attention with this recent escalation. He said the country is already facing backlash due to the coronavirus pandemic and is facing troubles in Hong Kong, the South China Sea, along with trade problems with the United States.

Aftermath 'War and use of force is the last resort always'