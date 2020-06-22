-
22 Jun 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 4.26 lakh; Delhi surpasses Tamil Nadu
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India
-
Over 15,000 new coronavirus infections were detected across India on Sunday, taking the nationwide total past 4.26 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll also crossed 13,700.
At least six states—Assam, Odisha, Kerala Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana—independently reported their biggest spike in cases.
Delhi's COVID-19 cases have notably overtaken Tamil Nadu, making the national capital the second worst-hit region again.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 4,10,461 COVID-19 cases, 13,254 deaths
-
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 4,10,461 COVID-19 cases, including 13,254 deaths, 1,69,451 active cases, and 2,27,756 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 4,17,764 cases and 13,707 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
With the addition of 9,127 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 4,26,891.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday
-
Maharashtra: 1,32,075 total cases, 6,170 deaths, 65,744 recoveries.
Delhi: 59,746 total cases, 2,175 deaths, 33,013 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 59,377 total cases, 757 deaths, 32,754 recoveries.
Gujarat: 27,317 total cases, 1,664 deaths, 19,357 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 17,731 total cases, 550 deaths, 10,995 recoveries.
Rajasthan: 14,930 total cases, 292 deaths, 11,597 recoveries.
West Bengal: 13,945 total cases, 555 deaths, 8,297 recoveries.
-
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
-
Tamil Nadu reported its highest single-day spike of 2,532 new cases. The state also registered a staggering 53 COVID-19 related fatalities.
Telangana witnessed a sharp spike of 730 cases, taking the total to 7,802 (including 210 deaths and 3,731 recoveries).
Assam also saw its highest single-day spike of 331 cases. This took the state's total to 5,586, including nine deaths and 3,404 recoveries.
-
-
With 304 new cases, Odisha marked its biggest spike. The total has reached 5,160 cases, including 3,534 recoveries and 14 deaths (excluding five non-COVID deaths).
Kerala reported a record spike of 133 new cases, taking the total to 3,172, including 1,659 recoveries. The death toll is 21 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).
Rajasthan's tally rose by a record number of 393 infections.
-
Key updates
Maharashtra sees second-biggest spike; 3,000 new cases in Delhi
-
Maharashtra reported its second-biggest spike of 3,870 just a day after witnessing a record spike of 3,874 cases.
Delhi reported 3,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.
In Karnataka, 453 new cases took the state's total to 9,150, including 137 deaths and 5,618.
Punjab's tally rose by 122, reaching 4,074. The state has reported 99 deaths and 2,700 recoveries.
-
-
After witnessing record spikes for three consecutive days, Andhra Pradesh saw a marginal drop in new infections, with 477 more people testing positive. The state's total stands at 8,929, including 106 deaths and 4,307 recoveries.
Manipur's tally rose by 64, reaching 841, including 250 recoveries.
64 new cases took Goa's total to 818, including 135 recoveries. Nagaland's tally rose to 211, including 141 recoveries.