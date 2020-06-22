Over 15,000 new coronavirus infections were detected across India on Sunday, taking the nationwide total past 4.26 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll also crossed 13,700.

At least six states—Assam, Odisha, Kerala Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana—independently reported their biggest spike in cases.

Delhi's COVID-19 cases have notably overtaken Tamil Nadu, making the national capital the second worst-hit region again.

Here are more updates.