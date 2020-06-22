The Supreme Court recalled its order pertaining to the famed Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha on Monday, declaring that the procession can take place with precautions. Just last week, a bench, headed by CJI SA Bobde, stopped the event, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, saying Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if the chariot festival is allowed. The event starts tomorrow, June 23. Here's more.

As a part of the festival, the deity Lord Jagannath (Krishna) and his siblings Balaram and Subhadra, are taken out from the temple for a trip to their maternal home. A week later, they return. The festival is attended by lakhs of devotees. Courtesy the coronavirus situation, the bench, led by CJI SA Bobde, said it's better to stall it this year.

The decision was taken after a non-profit organization, Odisha Vikas Parishad, said allowing the event "will be an invitation to infect lakhs of devotees". The plea reminded that Odisha government, led by BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik, also hasn't let religious places to open before June 30. To recall, all religious places were shut in India in March, due to lockdown, and re-opened in June.

"Such gatherings can't take place at the time of the pandemic. In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, we direct that there shall be no Rath Yatra and associated activities this year," SC said on Thursday.

Consequently, several pleas were filed demanding a modification. One of the petitioners was Janardhan Pattajoshi Mohapatra, the hereditary chief servitor of Lord Jagannatha. BJP's Sambit Patra, who contested Lok Sabha elections from Puri and lost, suggested holding the festival without any public participation. 800 sevayats who indulge in daily rituals at the temple can be a part of the ceremony, he proposed.

Meanwhile, the Centre supported holding the procession, reminding the top court that faiths of crores are linked with it. "It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed SC. Blessings can be sought during live-telecast and a curfew can be imposed.

"A ritual going on for centuries cannot be interfered with. Only people who tested negative (for coronavirus) and working in the Lord Jagannath temple can be part of the ritual," Mehta said, while mentioning the matter before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

