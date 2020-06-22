In a displeasing series of events, Nepal's authorities are learned to have buried the body of a coronavirus patient on Indian soil in Uttar Pradesh, sparking panic among locals. The neighboring country labeled the incident as a "mistake" and has agreed to exhume the body. This comes at a time when ties between India and Nepal have hit a rocky patch. Here's what happened.

What happened It was raining heavily when body was buried: Official

The body was buried in soil falling within the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR). The Nepalese officials claimed the changing course of Mohana river sparked the confusion. DTR's Field Director Sanjay Pathak said it was raining heavily on Thursday when officials from across the border performed the burial in the Gaurifanta range. Upon learning of the incident, Indian officials immediately intensified patrolling.

Series of events Another body was being cremated on Friday

The officials found that Nepalese personnel tried to cremate another body on Friday. "We stopped them immediately with the support of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and sent them back. We wrote to the district administration adding that such burials may spread infection amongst the reserve's big cats," Pathak added. The issue was discussed on Saturday after DTR Deputy Director Manoj Sonkar took cognizance.

Meeting Nepalese officials assured the mistake won't be repeated

SSB's Munna Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Singh, and SSP Poonam met with Nepalese officials. Shailendra Singh said Chief Development Officer of Nepal's Kailali district, Yagya Raj Bohra, along with Narhari Khati, the CDO of Nepal's Kanchanpur district, participated in the meeting. Bohra accepted the "mistake" and assured it won't be repeated, Shailendra Singh informed TOI. He said Nepalese authorities are supportive.

Quote Nepalese thought they buried body in no man's land

"The Nepalese said they thought they were burying the body in no man's land. They have assured that they will exhume the body and won't repeat this. Fortunately, the area where the body was buried is a barren land," Pathak said.

Ties Separately, by including Indian territories in map, Nepal miffed India