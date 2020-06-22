The pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Classes X and XII are reportedly unlikely to be held in the month of July. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are also likely to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. An official update is likely to be issued soon. Here are more details.

CBSE Pending CBSE exams may be canceled

The CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and other education boards had decided to postpone the board exams in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CBSE exams were scheduled to be held between July 1 and 15. Citing sources in the Education Ministry, NDTV reported that some of the exams may be canceled.

Supreme Court Official announcement on board exams expected by tomorrow

The CBSE is expected to inform the Supreme Court on Tuesday about its decision to conduct the pending board examinations. Parents of students who are to appear for the exams had moved the top court seeking the quashing of the exams. The board had then told the court that it will come up with a decision "very shortly."

Information State education departments, CBSE submitted suggestions last week

Reportedly, several states have also expressed reluctance to conduct the exams while others have called to hold exams only in green zones, that are free of the coronavirus. State education departments and the CBSE had submitted their suggestions last week.

JEE, NEET JEE, NEET likely to be postponed

The JEE-Main examination was scheduled to be held between July 18-23, while the NEET had been scheduled for July 26. Education Ministry sources told NDTV that while some CBSE exams are likely to be canceled, competitive exams like NEET and JEE will be postponed. The exams are unlikely to be held in July as the situation "doesn't seem conducive to hold these examinations."

Information 'Alternate grading system being worked out for board exams'