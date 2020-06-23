India on Monday reported over 13,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide total past 4.4 lakh. Meanwhile, with over 300 more fatalities, the death toll crossed 14,000. However, the Union Health Ministry said that at 30.04 infections per 1 lakh population, India fares better compared to a global average of 114.67. At least four states—Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Nagaland—independently reported their biggest spike.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 4,25,282 COVID-19 cases, 13,699 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 4,25,282 COVID-19 cases, including 13,699 deaths, 1,74,387 active cases, and 2,37,195 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 4,32,605 cases and 14,018 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,832 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 4,40,437.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 1,35,796 total cases, 6,283 deaths, 67,706 recoveries. Delhi: 62,655 total cases, 2,233 deaths, 36,602 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 62,087 total cases, 794 deaths, 34,112 recoveries. Gujarat: 27,880 total cases, 1,685 deaths, 19,917 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 18,322 total cases, 569 deaths, 11,601 recoveries. Rajasthan: 15,232 total cases, 356 deaths, 11,910 recoveries. West Bengal: 14,358 total cases, 569 deaths, 8,687 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

For the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu and Kerala reported record spikes of 2,710 and 138 new cases respectively. Kerala's death toll stands at 21 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur). Telangana witnessed a record spike for the sixth consecutive day. 872 new cases took the state's total to 8,674 including 217 deaths. Nagaland's tally rose by 69 to 280.

Key updates 3,700 new cases in Maharashtra; Delhi registers 2,900 fresh cases

Maharashtra reported a spike of 3,721 new cases on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,909 new cases. 563 more people tested positive in Gujarat, while Uttar Pradesh reported 605 new cases. Rajasthan's daily new cases dipped to 302 a day after it saw a record spike of 393. 228 new cases took Bihar's total to 7,893, which includes 52 deaths and 5,767 recoveries.

Key updates Karnataka's tally reaches 9,399; 443 new cases in Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka also witnessed a dip in daily new cases, with 249 people testing positive on Monday. The state's total stands at 9,399 including 142 deaths and 5,730 recoveries. After a recent spike in cases, Andhra Pradesh's daily new cases continued to dip. The state reported 443 new cases, taking the total to 9,372, which includes 111 deaths and 4,435 recoveries.

Key updates Goa reports first death; 267 new cases in Assam