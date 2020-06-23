The Indian Army on Tuesday released a brief note regarding the nearly 11 hours long Corps Commander-level talks which happened with the Chinese on Monday. "There was a mutual consensus to disengage," the short note read. Both neighbors launched dialog after a violent clash ensued in the Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh last Monday. 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries in the showdown. Here's more.

Backstory At Galwan Valley, China and India clashed, both suffered casualties

Last Monday, Galwan Valley, a tough terrain having sub-zero temperatures, witnessed bloodbath after decades, as PLA attacked Indian soldiers, who were waiting for them to withdraw. The two armies had been involved in an eye-to-eye showdown since May, as Beijing opposed to New Delhi's infrastructure projects. In the brutal clash, India lost 20 bravehearts. Two Chinese officers were killed too.

Talks Talks have been going on before the clash happened

Subsequently, talks were launched at diplomatic and military levels. Yesterday's conversation was the second time 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh met with the Chinese this month. On June 6, in a conversation with senior officers of PLA, he put forward India's side. It was decided that China will return to its posts, but rather than doing as assured, PLA attacked Indian troops.

Status quo India reiterated demand of restoration of status quo

Yesterday's meeting with Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region, happened at Moldo. It started around 11:30 pm and ended at 10:15 pm, HT claimed. Sources familiar to the meeting told TOI that India demanded the restoration of the status quo, and also asked for the withdrawal of troops from "Finger 4 to 8" on Pangong Tso's Northern Bank.

Details India knows de-escalation won't be an easy process

Reports said India lodged a strong protest at the deployment of Chinese troops, and armored vehicles in the Gogra Post-Hot Springs area. Indian Army asked PLA to go where it was in April. India also expressed anger at the "pre-mediated" clash. A source told TOI de-escalation won't be easy. "We are hoping for the best and are prepared for the worst," the person said.

Preparedness Meanwhile, General MM Naravane took stock of the situation

Yesterday, Army Chief General MM Naravane judged the preparedness along the entire LAC. He took stock of "operational ground situation" in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. India had earlier changed the rules of engagement along LAC, where using firearms wasn't permitted as per treaties of 1996 and 2005. Now, military commanders have the power to sanction firearms' usage in "extraordinary circumstances".

Casualties Two Chinese officers were killed in the clash

To note, the second meeting at Corps Commander level was held after six rounds of talks at Major General levels failed to break the deadlock. Meanwhile, the Chinese side which has largely remained quiet about their casualties confirmed that two officers, including a Commanding Officer, were killed in the clash. This is perhaps the first time since 1979 that China admitted to battle fatalities.

