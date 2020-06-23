A TikTok user having over 4 lakh followers has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police for stabbing a woman to death, just days before her wedding. The accused, 21-year-old Sherkhan Choudhary attacked 19-year-old Naina Kaur on June 17 at the Tila Mor market. Reports said the "one-sided lover" planned the murder after the victim refused to elope with him multiple times. Here's what went down.

Victim She was pursuing a nursing course, lived with her parents

The victim was pursuing a nursing course in Delhi after finishing her intermediate. She lived with her parents, Baldev Singh and Neelam Kaur, in Vivek Vihar Colony, Tulsi Niketan. Naina's elder sister was married and her wedding was scheduled for June 22. Her father said the incident happened around 8 pm when they were returning from a nearby market.

What happened Family was returning from market when three men attacked them

Baldev informed TOI his daughter wanted to eat chilly potato and stopped at an outlet with her mother. He was merely 50 meters away when three people on a bike approached the duo and thrashed Naina. When Neelam objected, the mask-wearing attackers hit her too. She became unconscious. The father said one of them stopped him from saving his wife and daughter.

Quote On seeing mother's condition, Naina slapped attacker, was stabbed

"When Naina saw her mother lying on the road, she got up and slapped the accused several times. Suddenly, he stabbed her with a knife — first on the neck, abdomen and then other parts. He then fled," a distraught Baldev narrated.

Death She was rushed to hospital, couldn't survive the injuries

Baldev claimed none of the bystanders came for help. They were just waiting for the murder to happen, he alleged. Naina was taken to a hospital in Delhi and breathed her last on Thursday (June 18) morning. During the attack, Neelam managed to tear the mask off one of the attackers, revealing Sherkhan's face. Sherkhan is a resident of Sunder Nagri, said reports.

Grief After adopted sister's wedding, family wanted grand celebration for Naina

Relatives informed Jagran that the parents had adopted Naina's elder sister Nishu years ago. After marrying her off, they wanted the same for their own child. Naina's sister-in-law Rani Kaur informed that the family was pumped up for the big day. "No one imagined she would say goodbye in this manner," she added. The family demanded strict punishment against the culprits.

Arrests Sherkhan's friends were arrested on June 18

Moving swiftly, police arrested accomplices — Salman, Ashiq alias Asiz, and Aamir — on June 18. The main accused was at large and was held around 1 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. His brother Imran and brother-in-law Rizwan were helping Sherkhan shift from Harsh Vihar to the Panchsheel colony when police nabbed him. He carried a reward of Rs. 20,000.

Details Accused have been booked for murder