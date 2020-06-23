On Tuesday, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev launched Coronil, an Ayurvedic medicine which he claimed can cure COVID-19. At the launch in Haridwar, Ramdev, along with his close aide Acharya Balkrishna, claimed the medicine cured patients completely. This comes at a time when global pharma giants are scrambling to find a medicine for COVID-19, which has taken 474,662 lives worldwide. Here's more.

Statement Even if I contract coronavirus, I'll recover in days: Ramdev

As per reports, Coronil mainly comprises Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi, and has to be taken for 5-14 days. "We have had a 100 percent recovery rate among the patients on whom we tried our remedies. I am confident that even if I contract coronavirus, I will recover from it within a matter of days," Ramdev told India TV. The medicine requires scientific approval.

Process Ramdev said creating the medicine was a challenging task

Shedding light on the process, Ramdev said Patanjali conducted a clinical phase and clinically-controlled trial. 69% of patients, he claimed, recovered in just three days and 100% patients in a week. "Creating Coronil was a challenging task. It has more than 100 active compounds and is made from Giloy, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha," he added. People might be able to order the medicine soon.

Claims Patanjali claimed to have been working on cure since December

Balkrishna, who is also the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, said they had been working on a cure since December. "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body," he added. He promised to release data and evidence in the next 4-5 days.

Announcement It's not an immunity booster but cure: Ramdev