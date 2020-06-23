The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a decision on the scrapping of the pending Class XII examinations will be taken by Wednesday evening. The pending exams were scheduled to be held between July 1 and 15, however, parents of students moved the top court seeking the quashing of the exams in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plea #1 Plea argued outbreak will peak in July

Parents of Class XII students set to appear for the exams in July had sought the cancelation of this year's exams. A plea, filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, argued that according to AIIMS, the outbreak in India will peak around the same time. The petitioners argued in court the challenges for students from containment zones and the non-availability of private vehicles for some students.

Plea #2 Second plea seeks cancelation of Class X, XII exams

Another petition filed through advocate-on-record and Khaitan & Co Partner Vanita Bhargava sought the cancelation of board examinations for Classes X/XII. This petition has been tagged with the main petition, Bar & Bench reported. The plea argues that the CBSE's notification announcing board exams in July differentiates between Classes X/XII students, students of other boards/universities, and also students of Classes IX/XI of CBSE-affiliated schools.

Court hearing Formal decision to be finalized by tomorrow: Centre told SC

A Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna heard the pleas on Tuesday. The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told the court, "By tomorrow evening, a formal decision will be finalized. We understand the anxiety of the students. We can inform the court day after tomorrow." The top court has now adjourned the matter till Thursday.

ICSE Court allowed ICSE to follow CBSE decision with tweaks