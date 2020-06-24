India reported over 15,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total past 4.56 lakh. Nearly 460 new deaths in the past 24 hours also took the death toll to 14,485. Meanwhile, at least four states and union territories witnessed record spikes in COVID-19 cases: Delhi (3,947 new infections), Telangana (879), Rajasthan (395), and Kerala (141). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 4,40,215 COVID-19 cases, 14,011 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 4,40,215 COVID-19 cases, including 14,011 deaths, 1,78,014 active cases, and 2,48,189 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 4,48,042 cases and 14,485 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,015 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 4,56,057.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 1,39,010 total cases, 6,531 deaths, 69,631 recoveries. Delhi: 66,602 total cases, 2,301 deaths, 39,313 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 64,603 total cases, 833 deaths, 35,339 recoveries. Gujarat: 28,429 total cases, 1,711 deaths, 20,521 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 18,893 total cases, 588 deaths, 12,116 recoveries. Rajasthan: 15,627 total cases, 365 deaths, 12,213 recoveries. West Bengal: 14,728 total cases, 580 deaths, 9,218 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi and Rajasthan reported their biggest spikes with 3,947 and 395 new cases. Telangana witnessed a record spike for the sixth consecutive day. 879 new cases took the state's total to 9,553 including 220 deaths. For the fifth consecutive day, Kerala saw a record spike of 141 new cases. The state's total has reached 3,452 with 22 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates 2,500 new cases in TN; 582 more recover in Haryana

Tamil Nadu's daily new cases dipped to 2,516 after seeing record spikes for three consecutive days. 549 more people tested positive in Gujarat, while Uttar Pradesh reported 576 new cases. Haryana reported 495 new cases taking the total to 11,520, including 178 deaths. 582 more patients were also discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,498.

Key updates Andhra Pradesh reports 462 new cases; Assam breaches 6,000-mark

Andhra Pradesh reported 462 new cases taking the total to 9,834, including 119 deaths and 4,592 recoveries. Assam's tally crossed the 6,000-mark, reaching 6,056, after 203 more persons tested positive. The state has also reported nine deaths and 3,762 recoveries. Punjab's tally rose by 162, reaching 4,397. The total cases in Punjab include 105 and 3,047 recoveries.

Key updates Puducherry's tally reaches 402; 1 Army personnel infected in Sikkim