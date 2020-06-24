Soon after Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, who is the head honcho of Patanjali Ayurved, claimed the organization has found a cure for coronavirus, a case was filed against him in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Ramdev's close aide Balkrishna was also named. The duo was accused of misleading the public by claiming their medicine cures COVID-19, the disease which has killed 480,238 worldwide.

Context Ramdev claimed a medicine named Coronil "cures" COVID-19

In a much-publicized event in Haridwar on Tuesday, Ramdev declared that "Coronil" cures coronavirus, within seven days. Comprising of Ayurvedic items like Tulsi, Ghiloy, and Ashwagandha, the product has been clinically tested and was in the making since December, Patanjali claimed. The evidence was promised to be released in 4-5 days. Though it wasn't available anywhere, Ramdev said Patanjali stores would get it soon.

Case Their claims have serious repercussions, said the complainant

As the claim created a stir, activist Tamanna Hashmi approached CJM Mukesh Kumar's court with a complaint against Ramdev and Balkrishna. The complaint pointed out AYUSH Ministry halted the product's advertisement. They were accused of hatching a conspiracy to keep AYUSH Ministry in the dark. Their claims endanger the lives of millions, the complainant alleged. The court will take up the matter, reports Jagran.

Statement While Ramdev advertised the product, AYUSH Ministry sought more information

Yesterday, while Ramdev was busy in televised interviews, claiming how Coronil tablet, along with "Swasari Vati" and "Anu Taila", is miraculous, the AYUSH Ministry asked Patanjali to stop advertising. "Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry," the government said. Patanjali was asked to divulge more details about the alleged cure.

Demands Ministry wanted to know medicine's composition, other details

The statement added, "Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19." Sample size, protocol that was followed, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration, and results data of the study (ies) were other details that the Ministry demanded.

Reponse Later, Patanjali said all details have been furnished

Subsequently, Patanjali claimed the "communication gap" has been filled and that the government has been provided with all requisite details. "This government encourages Ayurveda and works for its glory, the communication gap has been filled and the Ayush ministry has been given all the information regarding the 100% fulfillment of all the standard parameters of Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials (of Coronil)," tweeted Balkrishna.

License Surprisingly, Patanjali's license application didn't mention coronavirus