Amid heightened tensions regarding the border situation in Eastern Ladakh, India and China on Wednesday agreed to sincerely implement disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The decision comes over a week after the two sides faced off in a violent clash that led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. Here are more details.

Meeting Indian and Chinese delegation held meeting through video conference

The 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held through video conferencing on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava, led the Indian delegation while Director-General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wu Jianghao, led the Chinese delegation.

Details Here's what happened during the meeting

In a statement, the MEA said that the two sides discussed the developments in the border areas, particularly in Eastern Ladakh. The MEA said that the Indian side expressed its concerns over the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where the two forces clashed on June 15. It was emphasized that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC, the MEA said.

Agreements Diplomatic, military-level talks for peaceful resolution to continue

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to maintain diplomatic and military-level communication to ensure peaceful resolution. They also recalled a conversation held between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last week. It was reaffirmed that the two sides will sincerely implement the understanding of disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on June 6.

Information 'Implementation of disengagement would help ensure peace and tranquillity'

The MEA said, "The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of a broader relationship between the two countries."

Background On June 15, two forces clashed near Patrolling Point 14

Indian and Chinese forces had faced off near Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley area of Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The latest escalation came after a month-long standoff between the two forces at key locations along the LAC. In early-May, the two sides had clashed near the Pangong Tso lake after China opposed the construction projects undertaken by India.

Other developments China admits to casualties in June 15 clash