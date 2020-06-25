India on Wednesday reported nearly 17,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the nation's biggest single-day spike yet. The number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 4.72 lakh, while the death toll also climbed to 14,910. At least four states independently reported their biggest spikes: Tamil Nadu (2,865 new infections), Telangana (891), Andhra Pradesh (497), and Kerala (151). Meanwhile, Delhi replaced Mumbai as the worst-hit city.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 4,56,183 COVID-19 cases, 14,476 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 4,56,183 COVID-19 cases, including 14,476 deaths, 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,684 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 4,64,830 cases and 14,910 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,141 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 4,72,971.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 1,42,900 total cases, 6,739 deaths, 73,792 recoveries. Delhi: 70,390 total cases, 2,365 deaths, 41,437 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 67,468 total cases, 866 deaths, 37,763 recoveries. Gujarat: 29,001 total cases, 1,736 deaths, 21,096 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 19,557 total cases, 596 deaths, 12,586 recoveries. Rajasthan: 16,009 total cases, 375 deaths, 12,611 recoveries. West Bengal: 15,173 total cases, 591 deaths, 9,702 recoveries.

Biggest spikes TN, Andhra, Telangana recorded their biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike again, with 2,865 new cases on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh reported a record spike of 497 cases, taking the total to 10,331. The state has also reported 129 deaths and 4,779 recoveries. Telangana witnessed a record spike for the eighth consecutive day. 891 new cases took the state's total to 10,444 including 220 deaths and 4,361 recoveries.

Information Kerala sees record spike of 151 new cases

For the sixth consecutive day, Kerala witnessed a record spike of 151 cases. The state's total now stands at 3,603 cases, which includes 1,888 recoveries. Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 22 (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur).

Key updates Maharashtra, Delhi report over 3,000 new cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,890 new COVID-19 cases and 208 more deaths. Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh cases and 64 more deaths. Gujarat reported 572 new cases while 664 more persons tested positive in Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan reported a whopping 382 new cases. Manipur's tally reached 970 with 49 more people testing positive. The state has reported zero deaths and 328 recoveries.

Key updates Karnataka crosses 10,000-mark; 282 more cases in Odisha

Karnataka's tally crossed the 10,000-mark with 397 new cases. The total reached 10,118, including 164 deaths and 6,151 recoveries. Odisha reported a staggering 282 new cases, taking the total to 5,752. The total tally includes 17 deaths (excluding 7 non-COVID deaths), and 4,123 recoveries. 42 new cases took Goa's total tally to 951. The state has also reported two deaths and 289 recoveries.

Key updates Punjab reports 230 new cases; 97 more discharged in Tripura

Punjab reported its biggest spike in cases in about two months with 230 new cases. The state's tally now stands at 4,627 cases, including 113 deaths and 3,099 recoveries. No new cases were reported in Tripura and the total remained at 1,264. However, 97 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 904. Four new cases took Sikkim's total to 83.

Key updates Himachal crosses 800-mark; Arunachal reports first death