The Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in Chattarpur is being turned into a COVID-19 facility, the largest one in Delhi, to deal with the rapid rise of coronavirus cases. An HT report disclosed that the facility will have over 10,000 beds and will be cooled by over 18,000 tonnes of ACs. It is expected to be ready by July first week.

Order Amit Shah ordered the construction of temporary COVID-19 facility

The construction was green-lit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who worked closely with the AAP-led Delhi government as cases rose and medical infrastructure was pushed to the brink. Earlier this month, Shah asked L-G Anil Baijal to communicate with the voluntary sector, seeking help to ramp up infrastructure. The Satsang was the first one to offer the area, equivalent to 22 football fields.

Work ITBP has been tasked with preparing the hospital

On Tuesday, responding to a statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shah informed the hospital's work has already been given to Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). A section of the facility will be up and running by June 26, he added. As Shah pointed out, work is on in full swing, beds have been laid, and the floor is being readied.

Beds Stool and plastic chairs will accompany the beds

Every row will have nearly 16 beds, kept at a distance of five meters. The beds have been covered in bedsheets. Blankets and thin pillows have also been placed. Each bed has a stool on one side and a plastic chair on the other. A water bottle and soap are kept on the stool. Meanwhile, fans hang from the high-rise roof.

Plans The facility will be divided into three categories

District Magistrate (South) BN Mishra said the mud floor will be covered with carpet first and then with vinyl sheets for easy cleaning. "The hospital will be cooled by 18,000 tons of ACs," he said. Separately, IAS officer Sonalika Jiwani explained the facility will be divided into three categories — one for patients, another for healthcare workers, and third will operate as command section.

ACs First batch of beds expected to be ready soon

Dozens of ACs have already arrived at the temporary hospital, but are yet to be functional. In the meantime, fans were used to provide some respite. "For patients, there will be 116 sections of 88 beds each. In the first phase, we will have 2,000 beds ready by Thursday. The entire facility will be ready by the first week of July," Sonalika said.

Gadgets Patients can bring laptops, but will have to use headphones

Mishra informed each bed will have a laptop/phone charging point. "Patients can also bring their laptops, but for any video or audio application, they will have to use headphones," he said. About food, Mishra said the Satsang can prepare food for 3 lakh daily, so it won't be a hustle. Volunteers will move the food trolley along rows to give food to patients.

Toilets PPE wearing sanitation workers will clean nearly 600 toilets

The facility will have nearly 600 toilets. 70 portable toilets, including three for the physically challenged, will be stationed outside. An agency hired by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be given the responsibility of cleaning. "All the workers will wear PPE suits. We are working out a plan to ensure there is minimal interaction between the workers and the patients," Mishra added.

Quote Water supply has also been taken care of

"The water supply capacity has been augmented. The Delhi Jal Board will check samples five times a day to ensure that the quality of water is good," AAP's Raghav Chadha, the vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said.

Relatives Relatives will be barred from meeting patients