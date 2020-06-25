In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, pending Class 10 and 12 examinations have been canceled, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday. The exams scheduled between July 1 and 15 have effectively been canceled. However, for Class 12 students there is an option of appearing for an examination when the situation gets better.

Plea Petitioners sought exams' cancellation citing various reasons

The court took up the matter after parents of Class 12 spoke about the peak of the deadly disease. Filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, the plea mentioned the best way forward was to cancel the exams altogether. The petitioners also said some students belong to containment zones, hence, amplifying the risk of virus transmission. Some also lack private vehicles, they said.

Details Another plea alleged CBSE's notification was biased

Another plea was filed by advocate-on-record and Khaitan & Co Partner Vanita Bhargava. This petition, which was joined with the original one, argued that CBSE's notification announcing board exams in July differentiates between Classes X/XII students, students of other boards/universities, and also students of Classes IX/XI of CBSE-affiliated schools. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna took up the matter.

Details Assessment will be done on basis of last three exams

When the bench asked if the option of appearing for exams will be given to students or whether they will be evaluated on internal assessment marks, Mehta replied this choice will be extended to Class 12 students. CBSE has come up with a method wherein the last three exams will help in declaring results. Meanwhile, Class 10 exams for Northeast Delhi have been canceled.

Results However, CBSE is certain results will be out by mid-August

About the new academic year, SC said it can start by September only if results are declared by August. CBSE assured the board results will be out by mid-August. When SC asked if state boards were party to CBSE's conclusions, Mehta said they assist the central body. The bench then directed CBSE to redo its draft notification and include state boards as well.

Hearing The matter will be heard again tomorrow