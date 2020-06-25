Notification issued by the Railway Board regarding cancelation
"It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand canceled up to 12.08.2020," stated the Railway Board in a notification issued on Thursday.
"It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand canceled," the Board added.
Full fares will be refunded to those who have booked tickets for regular passenger trains until August 12.
News agency ANI has quoted the Ministry of Railways as saying, "Full refunds generated for all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey dates from 01.07.2020 to 12.08.2020, as they stand canceled now."