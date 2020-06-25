The Indian Railways on Thursday decided to cancel all regular time-tabled passenger train services, including Mail/Express, passenger, and suburban trains, till August 12. The announcement was made by the Railway Board in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India. Tickets booked for such trains for travel between July 1-August 12 stand canceled and full refunds will be provided. Here's more.

"It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand canceled up to 12.08.2020," stated the Railway Board in a notification issued on Thursday. "It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand canceled," the Board added.

Refunds