India on Thursday reported roughly 18,000 new coronavirus infections, marking yet another record single-day spike. The nation's total now stands at 4.91 lakh while 400 more deaths took the death toll to 15,310. At least four states independently recorded their biggest spikes: Maharashtra (4,841 new infections), Tamil Nadu (3,509), Telangana (920), and Andhra Pradesh (553). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 4,73,105 COVID-19 cases, 14,894 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 4,73,105 COVID-19 cases, including 14,894 deaths, 1,86,514 active cases, and 2,71,696 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 4,82,648 cases and 15,310 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,493 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 4,91,141.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 1,47,741 total cases, 6,931 deaths, 77,453 recoveries. Delhi: 73,780 total cases, 2,429 deaths, 44,765 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 70,977 total cases, 911 deaths, 39,999 recoveries. Gujarat: 29,578 total cases, 1,754 deaths, 21,506 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 20,193 total cases, 611 deaths, 13,119 recoveries. Rajasthan: 16,296 total cases, 379 deaths, 12,840 recoveries. West Bengal: 15,648 total cases, 606 deaths, 10,190 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu witnessed their biggest spikes with 4,841 and 3,509 fresh cases respectively. Telangana saw a record spike in daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day. 920 new cases took the state's total to 11,364 including 230 deaths and 4,688 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported a record 553 new cases. The total now stands at 10,884, including 136 deaths and 4,988 recoveries.

Key updates 3,390 new cases in Delhi; Kerala's tally reaches 3,726

Delhi reported over 3,000 fresh cases again as 3,390 people were found COVID-positive Thursday. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal also saw spikes of 577, 636, and 475 new cases respectively. After witnessing a slew of record spikes over the past week, Kerala's daily new cases dipped to 123. The state's total stands at 3,726 with 22 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates Over 1,000 total recoveries in Tripura; Goa cases near 1,000-mark

The number of recovered patients in Tripura crossed 1,000, reaching 1,019. The state's total tally stands at 1,296, including one death. Goa's tally neared the 1,000-mark after 44 new cases were registered Thursday. The state's total stands at 995, including two deaths and 335 recoveries. In Andaman and Nicobar, two more people tested positive, taking the total to 58, which includes 17 active cases.

Information Manipur's tally crosses 1,000; Puducherry's tally reaches 502