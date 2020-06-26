Some parts of Gurugram, Haryana, will be locked down for two weeks to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, a report in Times of India said on Friday. The curbs will only be put on densely populated areas or those having a high number of cases. The border with Delhi, which has become India's coronavirus capital, will remain open, the report added. Here's more.

Details Industries will be given ample time for preparations

The number of confirmed cases in the city is 4,851 and 76 have died. As cases rise across the country, local administrations are taking steps to minimize transmission. Citing sources, TOI said industries and people of the areas, to be locked down, will be given a three-day window for preparations. It was on March 25 that India was locked down for the first time.

Areas These areas could be locked down

The areas that could possibly be locked down are — Dundahera, Nathupur, DLF Phase-3, South City-1, Sushant Lok, Silokhara, Sector 40, Sector 44, Jal Vihar, Sector 49, Sector 50, and Sector 10 A. Areas like Shakti Park, Shivaji Park, Gandhi Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Heera Nagar, Anaj Mandi, Om Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Friends Colony, Sector 15, could also be placed under curbs.

Bifurcation Wards have been split into three categories

To aid the process, all 35 wards of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been bifurcated into three categories — high, medium, and low — on basis of population density. Wards 22,16, 17, and 20 fall in the first category; wards 21, 18, 7, 4, 33, 23, and 14 in the medium category, whereas the rest have been labeled as low-density wards.

Demand Gurugram MLA suggested bringing back the lockdown

The idea to re-impose lockdown was floated by Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit. "Lockdown, even a partial one, will help contain the spread and implement the guidelines better," he had said. He called for a balance between restrictions and economic activities. And on Thursday, senior officials, including the police commissioner, met to discuss the way forward.

Quote Containing vulnerable areas is the idea

"We will go ahead by containing the vulnerable areas, confining population, undertaking screening, and antigen testing. Those testing positive will be isolated. The district will follow micro-lockdown wherein clusters and containment zones will be locked down," a senior official told The Tribune.

