In a tragic piece of news, a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was martyred and a six-year-old boy was killed after terrorists attacked security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, police said on Friday. The incident happened around 12:10 pm when terrorists opened fire. Former Chief Minister of erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed his condolences.

What happened Terrorists opened fire, jawan was seriously injured

As per reports, terrorists opened fire near the Padshahi Bagh Bridge area, attacking the opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF. A jawan was grievously injured and rushed to a hospital in Bijbehara. He was declared brought dead by doctors. "The injured were rushed to hospital where doctors declared the two brought dead," an official in the know said. The entire area was cordoned off.

Tweet May Allah grant him Jannat, said Omar on minor's demise

Grieving the demise of the minor boy, Omar tweeted he became the victim of violence in the valley. "His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic & condemned without reservation. May Allah grant him Jannat & his family strength at this difficult time, (sic)" he wrote. A tweet by Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that a case has been registered.

Encounter Three terrorists were killed in an encounter

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama. The exchange of fire happened in Chewa Ular area of Tral. News agency ANI tweeted a 21-second video from the spot where smoke was seen emanating from near a building where the clash happened. Yesterday, security forces had launched the search operation which turned into an encounter when terrorists attacked the search party.

Looking back Militancy still thrives in Kashmir despite Article 370 move