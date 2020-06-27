Two days after two central boards canceled the examinations for students of Classes X and XII, students of the Delhi Technological University (DTU) seek cancellation of their online end-term exams. The calls to cancel the examinations come as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Delhi, which has now become India's worst-hit city in the outbreak. Here are more details.

Details Students seek cancellation of exams due to mental stress

DTU students posted an online petition to Change.org titled 'Cancellation of DTUs End-term Exams' on Thursday. The petition seeks the cancellation of the online end-term examination, scheduled to start in the third or fourth week of July, in light of the mental stress due to the worsening COVID-19 crisis. At the time of writing, the petition already had 1,352 of 1,500 required signatures.

Information Delhi government predicts 5.5 lakh cases till July-end

The petition cited the Delhi government's projections which said that the national capital will have up to 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July. As of Friday, Delhi had reported a total of 77,240 COVID-19 cases, including 2,492 deaths and 47,091 recoveries.

Reasons Petition states many students don't have access to uninterrupted internet

The petition stated, as per the DTU's latest notification for online exams, students are required to have two hours of uninterrupted internet access. The petition said this is not possible for many, especially those from economically weaker sections. The petition added that many students do not have access to books, laptops, internet, etc., having left for their native places when the lockdown was announced.

Reasons 'Unfeasible to give offline exams as COVID-19 situation remains uncertain'

The petition argued that some students are also currently involved in internships, which would make preparations for the exams difficult. Further, the petition objected to the DTU's suggestion that students who are unable to appear for the online exams can appear offline at the university. The students said this was "highly unfeasible" as the university is unlikely to open soon given the uncertain situation.

Demand Students seek alternative grading system