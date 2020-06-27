Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday that his office would be temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The CM's office will now remain shut for two days for sanitization. Narayanasamy said that the staff member was among the 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to PTI. Here are more details.

Staffer identified as assistant of OSD to CM

Speaking to reporters via video on Saturday, Narayanasamy said that the staff member had been admitted to a government hospital on Friday after testing positive. According to The New Indian Express, the staff member is the assistant of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister. Narayanasamy appealed to people to not visit the Legislative Assembly, PTI reported.

Entire Legislative Assembly to be sanitized

The CM's office was sealed Saturday morning and the entire Legislative Assembly complex will be sanitized, an official told The Hindu. The official said, "At least four-five people who have been in close contact with the affected person have been quarantined. The Health Department will make an assessment on the number of people to be tested and they will all be quarantined by evening."

Portion of Assembly office was sealed earlier this month

Earlier this month, a peon serving in the Office of the Council of Ministers in the Legislative Assembly complex had tested positive for COVID-19. Three others had also tested positive for the viral disease at the time. Thereafter, the third floor of the Assembly Secretariat building was sealed and employees were tested. In April, Narayanasamy, the Assembly Speaker, among others, had tested negative.

